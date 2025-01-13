Capitals Prospect Cristall Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

It's the second time this season the Washington Capitals prospect has won the award, in addition to WHL Player of the Month honours in November.

Cristall erupted for a hat trick and four assists- all in a single game- in his first weekend as a member of the Chiefs.

Spokane fell just short with a 4-2 loss against the league-leading Everett Silvertips in Cristall's Chiefs debut on January 10, but the star forward broke out with a statement game the following night.

Cristall scored his first goal for Spokane 6:05 into January 11's tilt against the U.S. Division rival Wenatchee Wild with a powerplay snipe. Shortly afterward, he sprung his linemates, current WHL leading goal-scorer Shea Van Olm and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton, for a two-one-one, with Van Olm promptly doubling Spokane's lead. The Chiefs opened the floodgates in the second period, where Cristall buried another one-timer on the man advantage. He added three more primary assists as Van Olm completed a hat trick, and capped off a three-goal night of his own with a third period with a deceptive wrister in the third period. Spokane cruised to a 12-2 victory as Cristall, Catton and Van Olm combined for seven goals and 12 assists. Cristall was named first star of the game, which marks Spokane's highest-scoring outing since the 1993-94 season. This is also the second seven-point night of Cristall's WHL career. He scored twice and picked up five helpers in a 9-1 rout of Kamloops in 2023-24.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger has 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 points and a +24 rating in 30 games this season. Cristall leads all WHL skaters in points while sitting second in goals.

Spokane acquired Cristall in a blockbuster trade on January 8, 2025. The deal saw the Kelowna Rockets pick up 17-year-old Hayden Paupanekis, a first and third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, a first-rounder in 2027, and second and sixth-round picks in 2026.

Cristall, 19, leaves Kelowna as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He sits second in all-time scoring.

The Burnaby, B.C. product boasts 347 career points (138G-209A) in 221 regular-season contests.

He was drafted by the Washington Capitals 40th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry-level contract later that summer.

Spokane (27-14-0-0) sits second in the U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference.

A spotlight will be on Cristall as he visits his former team in this week's Wednesday Night in the Dub Matchup.

The Chiefs roll into Kelowna to take on the Rockets (15-19-2-1) at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m. on January 15.

All Wednesday Night in the Dub featured games will be free to stream on WHL Live and the WHL's YouTube Channel.

