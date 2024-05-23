Winning Streak Ends at 7 on Wizards Night with Sellout Crowd
May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field had the vibes of the old Memorial Stadium on Thursday night. But even with a sellout crowd of 6,856 fans celebrating Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback Night, the TinCaps' seven-game winning streak was snapped in an 8-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate).
Fort Wayne (19-23) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) scored from third base on a wild pitch. Salas had reached with a single hit 100 MPH off Luis Morales (No. 2 A's prospect) to center field, and stole his fifth base of the season to reach second. A prior wild pitch advanced him to third. He singled again in the eighth. Salas is now on a six-game hitting streak.
However, Lansing (21-21) put up three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth, two more in the seventh, and one in the eighth.
The 'Caps, who wore Wizards jerseys and hats (that are being auctioned on TinCaps.com/auction through May 26), could only respond with a solo home run by Tyler Robertson in the ninth. Robertson has homered in consecutive games and is tied for the team lead on the season with four.
Parkview Field has now been sold out for four of the last six TinCaps games during this homestand.
Fort Wayne's seven-game winning streak was the club's longest since 2015.
Next Game: Friday, May 24 vs. Lansing (7:05pm)
- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect)
- Lugnuts probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
