Liranzo Walks off Sky Carp for Second Straight Game

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Thayron Liranzo, for the second straight night, delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the tenth for a Great Lakes Loons (24-18) victory over the Beloit Sky Carp (19-22) by the score of 7-6 on a 77-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

The Loons trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the eighth. After a leadoff double by Dylan Campbell, the next two Great Lakes batters went down on strikes. Chris Newell facing Josh White, took the first pitch and smoked it. His 12th homer run of the year went 437 feet, 107 off the bat, and gave him a two-homer cushion atop the Midwest League leaderboard.

Neither team scored in the ninth after Livan Reinoso induced a double play. Kelvin Ramirez did not allow the placed runner to come across in the tenth. The right-hander worked around a walk to force a groundout to second that saw a nice track down and spin-a-rama throw by Sam Mongelli. Ramirez, who also pitched the tenth last night, has a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Thayron Liranzo was given a chance to win it and supplied the winner. Two walks loaded the bases, and two strikeouts on a 98+ heater from Josh Eckness followed. Liranzo didn't miss 98 down the middle on a 1-2 pitch, belting it 401 over the head of centerfielder Mark Coley II.

Liranzo is the first Loons since Chris Roller in 2018 to have multiple walk-off winners in the same season.

Chris Campos went 4.2 innings with four strikeouts, just two runs permitted. The Loons put up a four-spot in the first. Kyle Nevin homered to right field, his third of the season. Sam Mongelli singled home two runners put on via walks, and an error plated the fourth of the inning.

Beloit tied the game at four and took a 6-4 lead, each with two-run doubles. The first was by Torin Montgomery in the sixth, and the second by Osiris Johnson in the eighth. Josh Zamora drove in the first two Sky Carp runs and now has nine RBI in the first three games.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes has won two straight by one run. Their last one-run before that was May 1st, 9-8 over Wisconsin.

Up Next

The Loons lead the series 2-1. Game four is tomorrow Friday, May 24th. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm. It is Feast Friday, presented by Isabella Bank with value food and drink specials. It's the first Dodgers Bluesday of 2024, with the Loons wearing LA-inspired uniforms.

