Sky Carp Fall to Loons in Extra Innings

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich.- The late innings continue to be a struggle for the Sky Carp.

After rallying from a 4-1 deficit, the Sky Carp couldn't hold an 6-4 advantage and fell 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to the Loons.

It was the second extra inning loss in a row for the Sky Carp, who fell to 2-7 on their 12-game road trip.

Josh Zamora homered for the third time in two days, and for the sixth time on the road trip, but it wasn't quite enough to overcome the Loons.

Torin Montgomery hit a key two-run double to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning, and Osiris Johnson came through with a two-run double of his own in the 8th to give the Carp a 6-4 advantage.

But Chris Newell homered to tie the game with two outs in the eighth, and Thayron Liranzo singled with two outs in the 10th to score the winning run.

GAME NOTABLES

Cade Gibson got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed three earned runs in five innings.

The Sky Carp were just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

