Captains Slug Season-High 18 Hits, Devers Homers Twice in 12-3 Win

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (23-18) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-20) by a final score of 12-3 on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory moves Lake County to 8-3 in its first 11 games against West Michigan this season.

Captains SS Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, recorded his first career multi-home run game at the professional level.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the 21-year-old hit a two-run shot to deep left field to break a 1-1 tie. This began a stretch of 10 unanswered Lake County runs. Two frames later, Devers hit another two-run homer to center field to give the Captains an 11-1 advantage. His four RBI were a season-high, and tied for his professional career-high.

All nine Lake County batters hit safely, with six recording multiple hits. 2B Nate Furman led the way with four hits, the last of which was a leadoff, opposite-field home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the final run of the night. CF Jake Fox , MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, tallied his second consecutive three-RBI game, tying his season-high for the third time this season. The 21-year-old hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth, and an RBI groundout one frame later.

Lake County 1B Maick Collado also tied his season-high of two RBI for the third time this year. His RBI single in the bottom of the first gave the Captains the first run of the night, and his RBI double five innings later put Lake County ahead 8-1.

Captains RHP Trenton Denholm (4-1) earned his fourth win of the season. The 2021 14 th -round pick pitched a Minor League career-high 8.1 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and one walk, while throwing no strikeouts in 91 pitches (66 strikes).

After a perfect first three innings, West Michigan CF Seth Stephenson led off the fourth frame with a double. Three batters later, RF Roberto Campos, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Detroit prospect, hit an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

Denholm then set down the next seven Whitecaps batters in order before 1B Luke Gold led off the seventh inning with a single. In the ensuing at-bat, Campos hit an RBI triple to make it an 11-2 game. Two batters later, SS Peyton Graham, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Detroit prospect, hit an RBI groundout to cut West Michigan's deficit to eight.

Five of the next eight Whitecaps batters were retired, as Denholm allowed a single, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk in this stretch. Finally, Lake County RHP Zane Morehouse retired his only two West Michigan batters faced in relief, recording a strikeout and inducing a game-ending groundout in the ninth.

First pitch for the third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The Captains will host their third "Dawg Day" of the season at the ballpark, where dogs get in free, and the team will pay special tribute to Beagles. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- As a team, the Captains recorded a season-high 18 hits. These were the team's most hits in a game since May 23, 2023 at West Michigan, when Lake County tallied 19 hits in a 17-9 victory.

- RHP Trenton Denholm's 8.1 innings pitched were tied for the third-most by a Captain in a game since 2005. This was also the longest outing by a Lake County pitcher since Joe Colón also pitched 8.1 innings in a 6-3 win versus Great Lakes on May 14, 2012.

- With four hits and four runs, INF Nate Furman became the first Midwest League player this season to record a four-hit, four-run game. This was his third four-hit game of the season, and fourth of his Minor League career, all of which have come with Lake County. Furman also extended his hitting streak to 10 games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the Midwest League. During this span, he is hitting .522 (24-for-26) with five home runs, 13 RBI, three walks, three stolen bases, and a 1.417 OPS.

- With two home runs, INF Jose Devers recorded Lake County's second multi-home run game of the season. INF Nate Furman also hit a pair of homers in Game 1 of a doubleheader versus Dayton on May 10.

