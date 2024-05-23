Top Guardians Prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson Joins Lake County Captains, Set to Make High-A Debut this Saturday

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains are thrilled to announce that one of the most talked-about prospects in the Cleveland Guardians organization, Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson , has been assigned to the team from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. Wilkinson is set to make his highly anticipated High-A debut this Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Wilkinson, a 21-year-old left-handed pitcher, has quickly become a rising star in the Guardians' farm system. His impressive stats and remarkable career trajectory have garnered significant attention and excitement from baseball fans and analysts alike.

"Tugboat" went 3-1 in eight starts with Lynchburg, issuing just nine walks. His 71 strikeouts lead all of Minor League Baseball, while his 1.12 ERA ranks seventh, and his 0.77 WHIP ranks eighth.

On April 25, the left-hander joined elite company when he struck out 15 of his 19 batters faced against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Single-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. According to MiLB.com's Jesús Cano, the Central Arizona College (JUCO) product became the fifth MiLB pitcher since 2005 to strike out at least 15 batters without allowing a hit.

Wilkinson was selected by the Guardians in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Since then, he has rapidly ascended through the Minor League ranks, demonstrating exceptional skill and poise on the mound. His fastball, coupled with a slider and changeup that keep hitters off balance, have made him a formidable force in the Minors.

Wilkinson's High-A debut is set for this Saturday, May 25, against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Classic Auto Group Park. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early to witness the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter in Lake County Captains history. Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's game and all upcoming games are available for purchase at the Classic Auto Group Park box office, or online at https://www.milb.com/lake-county . Don't miss your chance to see Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson and the rest of the Captains in action!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.