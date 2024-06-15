Collado's Walk-off Single Lifts Captains to Thrilling 3-2 Win Over TinCaps

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - With runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, 1B Maick Collado laced a walk-off single to right field, giving the Lake County Captains (37-24) a 3-2 comeback victory against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-35).

Collado ripped it off Fort Wayne 1B Anthony Vilar's glove for Lake County's third walk-off win this season, all of which have come against the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne scored its lone two runs in the top of the fourth inning, getting an RBI single from RF Kai Murphy and an RBI groundout from CF Joshua Mears. Lake County answered in the bottom of the fourth when LF Jorge Burgos blistered a 426-foot solo home run to cut the TinCaps lead to 2-1. This was his fourth home run of the season.

The Burgos home run marked Lake County's final hit until the bottom of the eighth inning, when 2B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, smashed a one-out double. However, he would be left stranded to keep Fort Wayne in front.

Down to their final two outs, the Captains tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when RF Jonah Advincula hit an RBI single to score CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, who singled to begin the half-inning. Fort Wayne RHP David Morgan (1-1) stranded the potential winning run on third with a pair of strikeouts.

After Lake County RHP Zane Morehouse (1-2) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th, the Captains put ghost runner Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, on second and C Cooper Ingle on first after drawing a walk. Collado worked the count to six pitches and delivered the walk-off base knock that scored Genao and secured a Captains victory.

First pitch for the fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be NEO Wrestling Night at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Triston McKenzie jersey presented by Sysco.

The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- RHP Zach Jacobs and RHP Zane Morehouse combined for 10 strikeouts and one walk in relief, allowing no runs on one hit in five innings. Morehouse earned his first career High-A win, throwing four strikeouts in two perfect frames of work.

- The Lake County bullpen ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball with a 1.48 ERA since June 1.

- OF Jorge Burgos notched his fourth multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 with a single in the bottom of the second and a solo homer in the fourth.

- The Captains have now tallied 14 come-from-behind wins this season. Friday night's triumph was the team's first such victory since June 9 at Beloit.

- Lake County is now 3-0 in extra-inning games this season. The team also defeated Fort Wayne 1-0 in 10 frames at home on April 30, and the Lansing Lugnuts 13-9 in 10 innings on the road on May 19.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.