Sky Carp Capture Third Straight Win

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa-The Sky Carp picked up some late clutch hitting en route to a 5-4 victory over the River Bandits Saturday night.

The victory, which marked the third in the row for the Carp in the series, was secured when Tony Bullard doubled home Sam Praytor in the eighth inning.

The Sky Carp's pitching held up well. After Noble Meyer was a late scratch, four Sky Carp relievers combined to allow four runs in the nine innings.

Josh White got the start and allowed a pair of runs in 3 1-3 frames. Caleb Wurster came on after White and allowed another two runs in one-plus inning, while Ignacio Feliz (1.2 innings) and Josh Ekness pitched scoreless ball, with Ekness closing out the game to pick up his first win of the season.

Cam Barstad homered, and both Josh Zamora and Osiris Johnson doubled in runs to give the Carp a 4-0 lead. After the River Bandits scored four in the fourth to tie it, Bullard's double was the final run of the game.

The Sky Carp will close out their series with the River Bandits Sunday afternoon before retuning home to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts.

Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

