Kernels Strike for Ten Runs, Top Lansing 10-6

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing, MI - For the third time in the series, the Cedar Rapids offense notched greater than 12 hits Saturday night, as the Kernels struck early and often to outscore Lansing 10-6.

After scoring just one run across the previous two games of the series, the Kernels offense wasted little time getting on the scoreboard first on Saturday. In the bottom of the first inning, Ricardo Olivar notched a two-run single, and the next batter, Jay Harry, drove him in with an RBI double to lift Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the second, Kevin Maitan collected a one-out base hit, then came all the way around to score from first on a Jose Salas triple to extend the Cedar Rapids advantage to 2-0. The next batter, Nate Baez, then blasted a two-run home run over the wall in left field to again double the Kernels lead, this time to 4-0.

But that lead quickly evaporated. In the Lansing half of the fourth, a Brayan Buelvas double followed by four straight singles plated a pair of Lugnuts to cut the lead to 4-2. After a fielder's choice for the second out of the inning, two more singles plated the tying and go-ahead runs to lift Lansing on top 5-4 after four innings.

In the middle innings, the Cedar Rapids pitching staff took over. Mike Paredes picked up the win in the victory, going 2.1 scoreless innings. Behind him, Kyle Bischoff allowed no runs while striking out three across two frames.

With the Kernels bullpen locking things down, the bats got back to work. In the fifth, a trio of walks loaded the bases for Maitan, who drove in all three with a bases-clearing double to give Cedar Rapids back the lead at 7-5.

In the eighth, a two-out Rubel Cespedes single followed by an Olivar walk put two on for Harry, who drove them both in with a two-run triple. Behind him, Agustin Ruiz ripped an RBI single to lift the Kernels up 10-5.

Lansing scored a run in its half of the ninth, but it was too little too late in the Cedar Rapids 10-6 win.

The victory is the third of the Kernels in the series against Lansing and improves Cedar Rapids to 35-26 on the year. The Kernels wrap up their 12-game road trip tomorrow at 12:05, with Ty Langenberg making his CR debut opposite Luis Carrasco.

