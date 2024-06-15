Dragons Roar Back to Take Second Straight Walk-off Win

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Carlos Jorge blasted a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Logan Tanner delivered a game-winning single to left field to drive in Cade Hunter from second base with one out in the same inning to win it as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Dragons trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth on Saturday and came back to win after winning on Friday when they trailed by three runs in the ninth. The back-to-back victories marked the first time the Dragons had posted walk-off wins in consecutive games since 2019, and the first time the Dragons had erased ninth inning deficits to notch walk-off wins in consecutive games since record-keeping of walk-offs began in 2010.

A crowd of 8,503 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons trailed 4-1 when Jay Allen II lined a home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning to start their comeback effort. The homer was Allen's ninth of the season.

The Dragons trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the ninth. Sal Stewart opened the ninth inning by fouling off several 3-2 pitches before drawing a walk to bring the tying run to the plate. The next batter, Carlos Jorge, blasted a home run to right field to tie the game, 4-4. The homer was Jorge's eighth of the season.

With one out, Cade Hunter drew a walk, and Ethan O'Donnell also walked to move Hunter to second. Logan Tanner then grounded a single through the hole into left field. Loons left fielder Chris Newell fielded the base hit and made a strong, accurate throw to the plate, but Hunter beat the tag in a very close play to end the game as the ballpark erupted for the second straight night.

Dragons reliever John Murphy (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win. Dragons starter Ryan Cardona had pitched well, allowing two runs in five innings on only two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dragons have won three-of-five games in the series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

Up Next: The Dragons (31-31) host Great Lakes (33-29) in the last game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.34) will start for Dayton against Payton Martin (0-0, 5.40). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday's game will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.