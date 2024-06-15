Chiefs Put up 18 Runs, Take Pair from Cubs

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs recorded two victories over the South Bend Cubs Friday to clinch a series victory and log their eighth win in 10 games.

GAME ONE:

To complete Thursday's suspended game, Peoria took down South Bend 9-6 for their third win of the series.

The Chiefs struck with an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. After Won-Bin Cho walked, Brody Moore singled and Leonardo Bernal brought them both home with a double. Alex Iadisernia made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

The game remained scoreless until it was postponed in the top of the fourth inning on Thursday night. The following evening, South Bend put up four runs in the fourth off Cade Winquest. The Chiefs responded in the home half to tie the game at 4-4. Iadisernia doubled and Dakota Harris tied the game with a single.

Leonardo Bernal gave the Chiefs a 5-4 lead in the sixth with a solo home run, his sixth of the season.

Peoria added on three insurance runs in the seventh frame. Harris blasted a solo homer to take a 6-4 lead. With two outs, Darlin Moquete pinch-ran for William Sullivan. The move by skipper Patrick Anderson immediately paid off, as Moquete scored from first on a Zach Levenson double. Won-Bin Cho gave the Chiefs an 8-4 lead after he singled.

South Bend responded in the eighth inning with two runs but Peoria answered back with a run. Chris Rotondo was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Harris singled to drive in his third run of the game and make the score 9-6.

Osvaldo Berrios closed out the game to earn his first save as a member of the Cardinals organization. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Right-hander Zane Mills earned the win to move to 4-0 on the year.

GAME TWO:

The Chiefs scored nine runs for the second time in as many games in a 9-2 win over the Cubs.

In the first inning, Peoria recorded seven walks to take an early 4-0 lead. Darlin Moquete led off the second inning with a solo home run, his third of the season. Later in the inning, Harris homered for the second time of the day to make the score 6-0.

Tre Richardon singled and Michael Curialle was hit by a pitch to lead off the third inning. After Levenson walked to load the bases, Moquete grounded into a forceout to score Richardson. Brody Moore increased the lead to 8-0 after he singled to right field.

The Chiefs added their ninth and final run of the game in the fourth. Joshua Baez reached on a catcher's interference and advanced on a wild pitch. Richardson scored his first run at Dozer Park with a single to make the score 9-0.

Starter Hancel Rincon pitched six scoreless innings with only three hits and one walk surrendered. The right-hander struck out a season-high seven batters to earn his fourth win of the season.

Peoria has secured the series and eight of their last 10 games. Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Brycen Mautz will make the start. The first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a Homer bobblehead.

