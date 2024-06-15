Cubs Edge Out Peoria Saturday

June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Peoria saw its four-game win streak go by the wayside on Saturday in a 4-3 defeat to South Bend.

For the fourth night in a row, the Chiefs scored a run in the first inning. Won-Bin Cho led off the inning with a triple. Two batters later, Brody Moore drove him in with a single to center field for his second RBI in as many games.

The 1-0 Chiefs lead held until the fifth inning when South Bend put up three runs on starter Brycen Mautz. The left-hander gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Tyler Bradt relieved Mautz and threw 2 1/3 scoreless frames and allowed only one baserunner.

Joshua Baez led off the home half of the fifth with a solo home run, his eighth of the season to make the score 3-2. Peoria tied up the game in the seventh. With the bases loaded and Leonardo Bernal batting, a passed ball by catcher Ethan Hearn scored William Sullivan.

The following frame, Felix Stevens blasted a go-ahead solo home run to left field to give the Cubs a 4-3 lead.

Reliever Tanner Jacobson received the loss after he pitched two innings and surrendered the home run. South Bend pitcher Jose Romero earned his fourth win of the season and Yovanny Cabrera saved his fourth game.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Left-hander Quinn Mathews will make the start for Peoria. He is coming off a six-inning shutout on Tuesday night to lower his season ERA to 2.04.

