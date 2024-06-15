Kernels Strike Back, Beat Lugnuts in Front of 7,477 on Star Wars Night
June 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In front of a crowd of 7,477 on Star Wars Night, the Lansing Lugnuts (32-30) used the fourth (to score five runs) but fell victim to the Cedar Rapids Kernels' (35-26) revenge of the fifth, losing 10-6 on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.
Cedar Rapids has won three of the five games in the six-game series via emphatic offensive fashion, collecting 20 hits in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, 13 hits in a 7-3 victory on Wednesday and 14 hits on Saturday. But in the two games won by Lansing, the Kernels were no-hit in an 8-0 loss on Thursday and managed only six singles in a 4-1 defeat on Friday.
The visitors began the night loudly, taking a quick 4-0 lead on a Jay Harry RBI double in the first inning and a Jose Salas RBI triple and Nate Baez two-run homer in the second inning against Luis Morales.
But the Lugnuts' offense awakened in the fourth inning, knocking out Jordan Carr with a six-hit spree, including a game-tying two-run single from Casey Yamauchi and a go-ahead RBI double from Jonny Butler off reliever Mike Paredes.
From there, however, Paredes combined with former Michigan State Spartan Kyle Bischoff to blank the Nuts until the ninth.
Meanwhile, the Kernels immediately retook the lead on a Kevin Maitan two-out, three-run double in the fifth off Jack Owen, adding a third three-run rally - a trilogy of offense? - in the eighth against Jacob Watters and Yehizon Sanchez.
Yamauchi doubled off Juan Mendez, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Butler groundout in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.
In defeat, the Lansing offense amassed 12 hits, including two singles and a double for Colby Halter and two-hit games for Yamauchi, Brayan Buelvas and Cameron Masterman.
Sunday is Father's Day on a Capital City Market Kids Day, with Lansing right-hander Luis Carrasco - a proud dad himself - starting the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12 noon. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Big Inning Bites 'Caps in 7-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Magic Ninth Inning Drops Wisconsin's Magic Number to One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cubs Edge Out Peoria Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Strike Back, Beat Lugnuts in Front of 7,477 on Star Wars Night - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky Carp Capture Third Straight Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Roar Back to Take Second Straight Walk-off Win - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Strike for Ten Runs, Top Lansing 10-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Peoria Claims Series with Two Wins Friday Night - South Bend Cubs
- Collado's Walk-off Single Lifts Captains to Thrilling 3-2 Win Over TinCaps - Lake County Captains
- Chiefs Put up 18 Runs, Take Pair from Cubs - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.