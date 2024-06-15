Kernels Strike Back, Beat Lugnuts in Front of 7,477 on Star Wars Night

LANSING, Mich. - In front of a crowd of 7,477 on Star Wars Night, the Lansing Lugnuts (32-30) used the fourth (to score five runs) but fell victim to the Cedar Rapids Kernels' (35-26) revenge of the fifth, losing 10-6 on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

Cedar Rapids has won three of the five games in the six-game series via emphatic offensive fashion, collecting 20 hits in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, 13 hits in a 7-3 victory on Wednesday and 14 hits on Saturday. But in the two games won by Lansing, the Kernels were no-hit in an 8-0 loss on Thursday and managed only six singles in a 4-1 defeat on Friday.

The visitors began the night loudly, taking a quick 4-0 lead on a Jay Harry RBI double in the first inning and a Jose Salas RBI triple and Nate Baez two-run homer in the second inning against Luis Morales.

But the Lugnuts' offense awakened in the fourth inning, knocking out Jordan Carr with a six-hit spree, including a game-tying two-run single from Casey Yamauchi and a go-ahead RBI double from Jonny Butler off reliever Mike Paredes.

From there, however, Paredes combined with former Michigan State Spartan Kyle Bischoff to blank the Nuts until the ninth.

Meanwhile, the Kernels immediately retook the lead on a Kevin Maitan two-out, three-run double in the fifth off Jack Owen, adding a third three-run rally - a trilogy of offense? - in the eighth against Jacob Watters and Yehizon Sanchez.

Yamauchi doubled off Juan Mendez, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Butler groundout in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.

In defeat, the Lansing offense amassed 12 hits, including two singles and a double for Colby Halter and two-hit games for Yamauchi, Brayan Buelvas and Cameron Masterman.

Sunday is Father's Day on a Capital City Market Kids Day, with Lansing right-hander Luis Carrasco - a proud dad himself - starting the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12 noon. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

