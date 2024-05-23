Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers begin a two-week homestand on May 28 with six games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Rattlers are fighting for their first playoff appearance since 2016 and they need your help. There will be great baseball, an appearance from Captain America, a tea party with royalty, the return of postgame fireworks, and a bobblehead giveaway featuring one of The Freshmen for you when you come out to Neuroscience Group Field next week.

TUESDAY, MAY 28 at 6:40pm; "T-Rats In the Big Leagues" Poster Giveaway courtesy of BluePrint; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: The first 1,000 fans to attend the first game of this series will receive the first Poster Giveaway from BluePrint this season. The poster features a collage of former Timber Rattlers who are currently playing in or on the way to MLB. Bang for Your Buck Night means all fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 at 12:10pm; STEM Day presented by Mathnasium; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics careers are rewarding in so many ways. Kids are invited to enjoy a great day at the ballpark to learn about STEM while they cheer on the Timber Rattlers. Fans age 55 and older may purchase a Silver Foxes Special for this game. That is a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 30 at 6:40pm; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The Timber Rattlers have been playing so well lately that no one in the family wants to miss it. That includes the canine member of your household. Tito's Handmade Vodka presents Bark in the Park with free admission to the left field berm seating for your pup. This is also a Craft Brews & Brats Night to allow fans who are of legal drinking age to purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 31 at 6:40pm; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond; Captain America Appearance, Jersey Auction; Post-game FIREWORKS; Post-Fireworks with 95.9 KISS-FM; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Timber Rattlers players and coaches are putting on their Marvel-inspired Defenders of the Diamond jerseys for this battle. You can make a bid on these jerseys in the online auction at this link . The auction is scheduled to end on the evening of June 2. Make sure to say hello to Captain America once you are in the stadium. He'll be the guy with the shield in the Red, White, & Blue costume. The first fireworks display is set to happen after the game with 95.9 KISS-FM. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 at 6:40pm; Girl Scout Night; Princess Night; Post-game FIREWORKS with 95.9 KISS-FM; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Calling all Girl Scout troops. There is a special ticket offer with a pregame parade, special patch, and Brown Bag Dinner voucher for you at this link . This is also a Princess Night with a chance for your princess to meet some invited storybook princesses. There are fireworks scheduled after this game made possible by 95.9 KISS-FM with kids aged twelve and under allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 at 1:10pm; Cheesehead Joey Wiemer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Joey Wiemer is the second member of The Freshmen, a group of Milwaukee Brewers rookies, to receive a bobblehead this season. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to receive this bobblehead presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair. Bring your glove to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm - weather permitting. Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan means that the players and coaches will wear their 2024 Brewers Sunday caps and jerseys. A postgame autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

