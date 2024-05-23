Bats Struggle in Bandits' 6-1 Loss to Dragons

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits didn't record their first hit until the fifth inning and didn't score their first run until the ninth inning on Thursday, as they fell to the Dayton Dragons 6-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The majority of the River Bandits' difficulties were against Dayton starter Javi Rivera, who shut out Quad Cities over his 6.0-inning night and faced just two over the minimum with a season-high 11 strikeouts. Jared Dickey' fifth inning would wind up his lone blemish in an otherwise perfect night.

While Quad Cities was kept out of the run column, Steven Zobac held the Dragons in check by allowing just one run over his first four frames. But in the fifth, Dayton would rattle off six-straight hits to open the inning against the right-hander en route to a five-run frame and a 6-0 Dragons lead.

Ryan Ramsey replaced Zobac in the sixth and would be the only man needed out of Quad Cities' bullpen, as the southpaw ate up the final 4.0 innings and allowed just one walk with six strikeouts.

Arij Fransen kept the Bandits shut out until two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but would see the bid snapped on a two-strike RBI single off the bat of Trevor Werner. Fransen then struck out Spencer Nivens to end the game just four pitches later.

Rivera (2-2) topped off his career night with his second win of the season, while Zobac (2-3) suffered his third loss for the Bandits after allowing six runs on a season-high 10 hits over 5.0 innings. Fransen (1) earned a save with 3.0 frames of one-run ball and three strikeouts.

Now losers of 10 of their last 11 ballgames, Quad Cities will look to even the six-game set tomorrow night behind Frank Mozzicato (2-2, 2.57) who will start opposite Dayton's Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

