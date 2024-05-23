Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 23, 2024 l Game # 42

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-22) at Quad Cities River Bandits (20-21)

RH Javi Rivera (1-2, 7.83) vs. RH Steven Zobac (2-2, 2.91)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in the third game of a six-game series. Streaks : The Dragons have won six of their last nine games. Quad Cities has lost nine of their last 10.

Last Game: DH Wednesday: Game 1 : Quad Cities 5, Dayton 2. Game 2 : Dayton 8, Quad Cities 6 (8 innings). The River Bandits snapped an eight-game losing streak with the win in the first game. The Dragons trailed 6-4 and were down to their final strike in game two when Carlos Jorge hit a game-tying two-run home run, and Jay Allen II delivered a two-run single in the top of the eighth for the lead. Luis Mey was sensational in closing out the Dragons win, retiring all six batters he faced while striking out the last five. This was the Dragons first extra-inning win in 2024 after four losses. Hector Rodriguez was 4 for 8 in the doubleheader. Kale Emshoff of Quad Cities was 6 for 6 with two home runs.

Current Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .281 batting average (16 for 57); 5.0 runs/game (10 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 3 stolen bases; 6.43 ERA (14 IP, 10 ER); 2 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for fifth place, 4 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

Wednesday's G2 win, featuring Carlos Jorge's two-out, two-strike game-tying home run, is believed to be the first time the Dragons have trailed by at least three runs entering the final inning and tied or took the lead via a home run in that inning since July 18, 2013, when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a walk-off grand slam while trailing by three. In 2023, in a game when the Dragons trailed by two runs in the final inning, Ruben Ibarra hit a ninth inning two-out three-run home run for the lead and eventual win.

Wednesday's G2 win was the first time the Dragons pulled out a victory despite trailing by at least three runs going to the final scheduled inning since May 4, 2022 (first game of a doubleheader vs. Lake County), when they trailed by three runs going to the seventh, tied the game on a two-run double by Elly De La Cruz, and won the game in the eighth on a walk-off wild pitch to score Rece Hinds.

The Dragons have erased deficits of at least three runs to win in three of their last six games. They had just one win in games when they had trailed by at least three runs in 2024 prior to this six-game stretch.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last seven games is batting .409 (9 for 22) with five walks and three doubles. He has reached base 15 times (.536 OBP).

Jay Allen II is second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.574) and third in OPS (.992). He is tied for sixth in home runs (7) and seventh in On-Base Percentage (.418).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Friday, May 24 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) at Quad Cities LH Frank Mozzicato (2-2, 2.57)

Saturday, May 25 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.79) at Quad Cities RH Henry Williams (1-1, 4.64)

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) at Quad Cities RH Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2024

