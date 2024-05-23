Rivera Strikes Out 11 in Dragons' 6-1 Win on Thursday

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera was nearly perfect over six brilliant innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-0 on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of the first three games in the six-game series.

The Dayton 10-hit offensive attack was led by Yan Contreras, who did not start the game but had two doubles, two runs driven in, and two runs scored.

Rivera struck out 11 batters without issuing a walk and surrendered only one hit, a single, over six scoreless innings. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Dayton pitcher since Connor Phillips struck out 13 on May 20, 2022.

Already leading 1-0, the Dragons established a season high for most hits in an inning in the fifth when they collected six hits before an out was recorded, scoring five runs to increase their lead to 6-0. After singles by Cade Hunter and Logan Tanner, Victor Acosta delivered a run-scoring single to make it 2-0. Contreras followed with a two-run double to increase the lead to 4-0. After a bunt single by Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart executed a perfect hit-and-run single to drive in Contreras, and Cam Collier's sacrifice fly drove in Rodriguez to make it 6-0.

After Rivera left the game at the end of six innings, Arij Fransen worked the final three frames. Quad Cities scored a single run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to spoil the shutout bid, but Fransen held on for his first save. Rivera (2-2) had only two batters reach base against him, as one man reached on an error along with the lone hit, a single, against Rivera. Over his last two starts, Rivera has tossed 11 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

Rodriguez had two hits including a double for the Dragons and is 6 for 12 in the series. Stewart also had two hits and two RBI.

The Dragons remained four games behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division standings. Dayton is 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Up Next : The Dragons (20-22) battle the River Bandits (20-22) in the fourth game of the six-game set on Friday at 7:30 pm (EDT). Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) will start for Dayton against Frank Mozzicato (2-2, 2.57) of Quad Cities.

