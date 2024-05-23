TinCaps Game Information: May 23 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's)

May 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-22) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-21)

Thursday, May 23 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Luis Morales (No. 2 A's prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

GAME: The TinCaps won their 7th straight game last night with a 12-5 victory over the Lugnuts. For the 5th game in a row the Fort Wayne offense either set or tied its season-high in runs. Tyler Robertson led the charge with 5 RBIs, a season-high for a TinCap. The outfielder hit a 3-run HR in the 5th and a 2-run double in the 6th. On the mound, Jagger Haynes went 7 innings only allowing 1 run. His 93 pitches were the most by a Fort Wayne starter this season.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 7 in a row for the first time since 2015, and 9 of their last 11... Over the last 7 games, Fort Wayne is batting .279 with an .839 OPS. The TinCaps have scored 58 runs in that span (8+/G), the most in the Midwest League and 3rd among MiLB's 120 full-season teams. 'Caps pitchers have posted a 2.95 ERA... During the winning streak, the TinCaps have left just 34 runners on base, 2nd fewest among the 120.

WIZARDS NIGHT: The team is wearing throwback Fort Wayne Wizards jerseys and hats to celebrate the franchise's original name from 1993-2008. From the Wizards era, the players with the most accomplished MLB careers were Torii Hunter (1994), Jake Peavy (2000), Corey Kluber (2008), Chase Headley (2005), Corey Koskie (1995), A.J. Pierzynski (1995-96), David Freese (2006), Joakim Soria (2006), Michael Cuddyer (1998), LaTroy Hawkins (1993), and Matt Lawton (1993). Fort Wayne was a Twins affiliate from 1993-98... As part of the promotion, the team's old mascots (Wayne the Wizard and Dinger the Dragon) will be here.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10.

SLAM FACTOIDS: Fort Wayne hit grand slams in 3 consecutive games from Saturday-Tuesday for the first time in franchise history. (Research credit: Dylan Sinn from The Journal Gazette.) The MLB record for consecutive games with a slam is 4 (Padres, 2020).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 12 of their 19 wins.

STREAKS: Anthony Vilar has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games (2nd longest active streak in the MWL)... Devin Ortiz has hit safely in 8 consecutive games... Jay Beshears has a hit in all 7 games he's played in as a 'Cap... Kai Murphy has scored a run in 7 consecutive.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 8 extra-inning games, second to only Triple-A Columbus for most in MiLB (9), and Columbus has played 5 more games overall... The TinCaps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Saturday was the team's first win this season by more than 3 runs.

DEFENSE: Kai Murphy leads MWL in outfield assists (5)... As a team, the TinCaps ranks 2nd in OA (10)... Their catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 27% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 4th in CS (9), while Ethan Salas ranks 9th (7).

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Season-high 3 hits last night. Leading off for 3rd time this year.

ETHAN SALAS: 5-game hitting streak (7-for-17 with 3 doubles, a homer, 5 RBIs, 8 runs, 5 walks, and only 2 strikeouts ... For the year, leads the team in BB (23) and BB% (15%).

HOMER BUSH JR: 21 stolen bases, most in MWL.

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 4th in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field hosted sellout crowds Friday-Sunday, including Saturday's season-high turnout of 8,402. Saturday's crowd was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.