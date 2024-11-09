Wings Win in Overtime in First Matchup vs. Austin of the Season

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Austin Bruins for the first time of the 2024-25 regular season at the Odde Ice Center on Friday night where the game would end in a 4-3 overtime win for the Wings.

The scoring would start just five minutes into the first period, and it would be the Bruins to get on the board first. After a scramble in front of the net, Alex Laurenza would fire a shot, and get the puck to the back giving the Bruins the early lead. With just under a minute left in the first period, it would be Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings who would tie the game, getting his fourth goal of the season. Brady Estabrook and Leonid Bulgakov would get the assists for the goal. Then, before the period would end, Austin's EJ Paddington would help the Bruins reclaim their lead giving them a score of 2-1 heading into the second period.

The second period would go by, seeming like it might go scoreless until Owen Pitters would put one back for the Wings, tying the game. Cade Moxham would get the assist for the goal. With no other scoring in the period, the score would remain 2-2 heading into the third period of the game.

In the final period of the game, the Bruins would take a cross-checking penalty which would set-up the Wings on the power play. Then, Cade Moxham would fire a shot, being able to take advantage of the opportunity giving them the lead halfway through the third. Assists for this goal would come from Ishan Mittoo and Sebastian Lillsund. Then, a little over two minutes later, Austin's Luc Malkhassian would tie the game again. With no additional scoring, regulation would end and the game would go into overtime.

The three on three overtime period would start. Austin would gain control of the puck and fire a shot where Damon Cunningham would make a save, and Aberdeen's Cade Moxham would be able to take the puck and travel it down the ice. He was able to make his way through two Bruins players and bury it, ending the overtime period just thirty seconds in - assists coming from Damon Cunningham and Owen Pitters.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 24 of 27 shots.

Three stars of the game were Sebastian Lillsund (1 goal, 1 assist), Owen Pitters (1 goal, 1 assist), and Cade Moxham (2 goals, 1 assist).

The Wings are back in action Saturday VS the Austin Bruins with the Children's Miracle Network Jersey Auction auction after the game!

