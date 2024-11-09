Power Play Struggles Continue in Bruins' Overtime Loss

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







ABERDEEN, SD - The Austin Bruins (9-5-1-1) fell in overtime against the Aberdeen Wings (11-3-0-0) Friday night. The Bruins still earned a point in the loss, extending the team's point streak to six straight games.

Bruins forward Alex Laurenza extended his own point streak to six games with an early goal five and a half minutes into the first period. After Wings goalie Damon Cunningham stopped an initial shot, Laurenza kept hammering at the puck, squeaking it by for the first goal of the game.

Aberdeen's Sebastian Lillisund tied it up in the final minute of the opening frame, capitalizing on a loose puck in the slot off a Jack Solomon save. The Wings forward tapped through for the equalizer. In the final ten seconds of the period, Ashton Bynum fired a shot from the center point, snapping a stick in the process. Ej Paddington recovered the puck, scoring the go-ahead goal with just seven seconds left in the period.

Owen Pitters scored the lone goal of the second period to tie things up headed into the final frame of regulation. The Bruins power play struggles continued Friday night, going 0/5 with the extra skater. The power play was friendly to the Wings as Cade Moxham scored 13:55 in the third for the Wings first lead of the night. They wouldn't hold on long to the lead as Luc Malkhassian evened things back up just over a minute later.

For the fourth straight weekend the Black and Gold headed to overtime. Malkhassian had the best chance of the period with a breakaway chance that was stopped by Cunningham. Off the save, Moxham got an extra step and broke away from the Bruins skaters, firing the winning goal by Solomon just 29 seconds into OT.

The loss marks the second straight loss for the Black and Gold in overtime. The Bruins are back in action Saturday night against the Wings with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 pm from Aberdeen.

