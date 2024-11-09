Hat Tricks Defeated by Mountain Kings in Overtime

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Hooksett, NH | Patrick Frenette

The Hat Tricks put up a more impressive performance tonight despite the 6-5 overtime loss. Ryan Lukko and Joey Anderson netted their first NAHL goals, along with Golisano and Izadi getting on the scoresheet for Danbury. Mountain Kings defenseman Thomas Quast would seal the deal with 1:03 remaining in the overtime period.

New Hampshire gave Danbury some bad déjà vu to start the opening frame. It would only take 2:56 for Mountain Kings forward Jack Macdonald to open the scoring. 1:22 later, Mountain Kings forward Jaden Davis would make it a 2-0 to give New Hampshire another dominant start. However, the Hat Tricks would respond 18 seconds later as rookie forward Joey Anderson would score his first NAHL goal to make it a 2-1 game. Hat Tricks forward Ty Izadi would tie things up only 2:22 after the first Danbury goal, making it 2-2. The Mountain Kings would take a decent chunk of time off the clock before forward Alexander Duhon gave New Hampshire a 3-2 lead. Danbury would get the last laugh as defenseman Ryan Lukko scored his first NAHL goal with six seconds remaining in the period, to head into the next frame knotted up at three.

The Hat Tricks would open up the scoring in the second frame, as defenseman Ryan Lukko went top shelf for second goal of the game to give Danbury their first lead of the weekend at 4-3. New Hampshire would tie it up again as defenseman Rogiero Cacciarelli would come up with the fourth goal for the Mountain Kings. The final frame would go down to the wire, both teams converted on their respective power play opportunities. Hat Tricks forward Luke Golisano grabbed his fourth goal of the season, along with Mountain Kings forward Oli Genest grabbing his 15th goal on the year to send it into overtime. Danbury would not have the best go of overtime, yet they were only a minute away from sending it into a shootout. Mountain Kings defenseman Thomas Quast would deliver the game winning goal with 1:03 to spare in overtime.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Wednesday November, 13 as they take on the Maine Nordiques. Puck drop is se for 4:00 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena. You can buy your tickets at the door, or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

