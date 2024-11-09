Hat Tricks Drop Back-And-Forth Contest with New Hampshire

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Hooksett, NH | Patrick Frenette

The Hat Tricks were swept by the Mountain Kings this weekend following an unfortunate overtime loss. Danbury came out with a much better attitude and overall sense of play heading into the contest. Yet, simple mistakes may have bit them in the end.

Hat Tricks Take Charge

Danbury was able to get ahold of themselves after going down 2-0 to start the first period. However, it was quickly answered with goals from Joey Anderson and Ty Izadi. There would be one goal from each team following this to end the period tied at three. The Hat Tricks would also open the scoring for the next two periods, as Lukko would strike again and Golisano scoring on the power play.

Another Full 60

Danbury has struggled with playing games in length to start the season, yet tonight was a showing of how they should treat these games going forward. There was no sign of quit, even when starting down 2-0, the mindset was focused on getting on that scoreboard way more than the previous night.

Lineup Notes

Joey Anderson and Ryan Lukko notched their first NAHL career goals, with Lukko grabbing two goals of his own on the night. The offense stepped it up tonight, taking the Mountain Kings by the horns whenever possible. Fialkoff had a few shots against him that were not fully his fault, yet he played a solid game until the end.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks host the Maine Nordiques on Wednesday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

North American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

