Jackalopes Defeat Wranglers 5-2 on Military Night

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Odessa Jackalopes defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-2 on Friday Night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. It was Military Night in Amarillo, as the Wranglers honored and remembered those who have served and fought for out country.

After defeating Odessa 7-5 on Thursday morning, the Wranglers turned to Charlie Zolin in net for the second game of the two-game set. The Jackalopes started goaltender William Karphed for the second straight game.

After killing a penalty early into the first period, the Wranglers got a power play chance of their own at around the midway point of the period. On the man advantage the Wranglers were able to convert, as 9:42 into the period Corson Maguire fired home his 9th goal of the season from Sal Cerrato and Grayson Gerhard to put the Wranglers up 1-0. Amarillo's lead was short lived, as 2:21 later, Odessa responded with their first goal of the game. Marcus Fechko's 5th goal of the year from Jack L'Esperance and Zach Benayon tied the game at 1-1. With 5:24 remaining in the opening frame, Heikki Peipinen rifled a shot off the end wall that rebounded back toward the net, where Morley Phillips stuffed it in for his second goal of the year to put the Wranglers ahead again at 2-1. At the end of the period the Wranglers took the lead into the locker room and led the shot count 12-10.

The only goal of the second period was scored by Odessa on a delayed penalty to Amarillo. With Karphed pulled and having posession, the Jacks were able to keep the puck away from the Wranglers to set up a 6 on 5, which they ended up scoring on as Braden Pietilla scored 6:33 into the period to tie the game at 2-2. Amarillo did kill off two more penalties and came up empty handed on a power play chance as the period ended tied at 2-2. Odessa outshot Amarillo 16-6 in the second period and led the overall count heading into the third at 26-18.

Both teams traded chances in the first half of the third period, with Charlie Zolin making a series of spectacular saves to deny Odessa's best chances. But with 11:24 left in the third period the Jackalopes shocked the Bull Pen crowd with two goals 18 seconds apart to go up 4-2. First Jordan Larkee scored to make it 3-2, and then with 11:06 left in the third Zach Benayon scored to give the Jackalopes a two-goal lead. Unable to solve Karphed again and have an answer to Odessa's scoring outburst, the Wranglers pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker to try and tie the game late, but the Jackalopes scored an empty net goal from Jeremy Jacobs to seal the Wranglers fate at 5-2.

Despite the loss, Corson Maguire (1g) and Grayson Gerhard (1a) each extended their point scoring streaks to nine games. Amarillo was good in the special teams battle, going 6/6 on the penalty kill and 1/4 on the power play. They will look to rebound with a pair of matchups against the Lone Star Brahmas at NYTEX Sports Centre next weekend on 11/15 and 11/16. Fans can watch live on NATV or listen on the Wranglers YouTube channel.

