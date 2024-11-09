Bugs Baffled And Come Up Short Against Warriors
November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (9-7) were baffled most of the night and came up short in the end to the Oklahoma Warriors, 2-1 at Blazers Ice Centre Saturday night.
OKW got on the board early at 4:13 of the opening period on a controversial goal scored by Caiden Mech whose skate made contact on the puck which then caromed into the net. The Bugs bench thought it was kicked in, but the refs mulled it over and called it a good call as the Warriors went up 1-0.
SHV goaltender Nikola Goich made some key stops including a few big saves on a 5 on 3 PK which kept the game at 1-0. The Bugs led in SOG, 21-19 after two.
The Bugs kept pushing, but couldn't solve the Warriors netminder most of the night as Ben Likness threw in an EN goal at 18:43 to make it a 2-0 contest. SHV broke up the shutout bid at 19:46 as Aidan Puley powered in his sixth goal of the season from the RW circle to close the gap at 2-1, but time ran out on them in the end.
The Bugs will visit the Ector County Coliseum to play a two-game series w/ the Odessa Jackalopes beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
- Bugs Baffled And Come Up Short Against Warriors - Shreveport Mudbugs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
