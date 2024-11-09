Petter-Ekholm Scores OT Winner to Complete Sweep of Colorado

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

GREELEY, CO - It took nearly 65 minutes for the Corpus Christi IceRays (12-3-1) to complete the sweep of the Colorado Grit (6-8-4) by a final score of 2-1 thanks to an overtime winner from Lars Petter-Ekholm on Saturday night at the Greeley Ice Haus. The IceRays took all four points on the weekend which jumps them up into a tie with the Lone Star Brahmas for first place in the South Division.

In the opening minute of the 1st period, IceRays Forward Cooper Conway took a knee on knee hit from Colorado's Ben Rakowski knocking him out of the game just 52 seconds in. Rakowski received a game misconduct for the hit and Corpus Christi would have a five-minute power play in the aftermath. The IceRays had a few chances but were unable to convert thanks to some key saves from Peter Sterling. A few moments later Colorado would make a costly mistake in their own zone via a giveaway to IceRays Forward Cody Kempf. He wired a snapshot that deflected off a stick and past Sterling to give the IceRays a 1-0 advantage, it's the 13th time the IceRays have scored first so far this season.

The Grit looked to attack early in the 2nd period after a lack luster start and started testing IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky who made his fourth straight start. Colorado would get rewarded for their efforts after an errant pass went off a skate and ricochet right to Grit Forward George Poirier who was all alone and slipped through Volky to tie the game at one.

Neither side was able to muster up a goal in the final 20 as both teams were playing the territorial game to keep pucks out of their net. Late in the period, the IceRays took a tripping penalty that put Colorado on the man advantage in the final two minutes of the game. The Grit had multiple chances to score but missed the net a few times to help the IceRays survive. As we inched our way towards overtime the IceRays took one more penalty in the dying seconds of regulation that would put Colorado on a four on three power play in OT. Corpus Christi did not surrender a single shot on the man advantage to hold the Grit to 0-for-3 on the power play tonight. In the final minute of 3-on-3, IceRays Forward Troy Pelton drove wide on a defender and worked a shot on net to produce a rebound off the pad of Sterling, the rebound was loose outside the crease and Ekholm batted it home to play hero for the IceRays in a 2-1 victory.

