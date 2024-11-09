Rochester Uses Strong Second Period to Down Maryland

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears secured a gritty victory Friday night over the Rochester Jr. Americans, getting a late power play goal by defenseman Victor Mannebratt to win the game 3-2. Saturday night was a different tale, as Rochester got two goals in the second period to take down Maryland by the score of 4-1.

The Jr. Americans struck first in the first period with a goal from forward Nick Reif, who deked his way to the slot and beat Black Bears' Benji Motew top right corner for a 1-0 lead. In the second period, Rochester kept the pressure coming and eventually got a goal from forward Calle Karlsson, who let a wrist shot go from the near circle to the top right corner for a 2-0 lead. The Jr. Americans added to the lead with a second period power play goal from forward Adam Gionta, who let a one-time slap shot go from the far circle to make it 3-0.

Maryland responded late in the third period with the goaltender pulled with a goal from forward Kareem El-Bashir, who tipped a Harrison Pass from the far corner five-hole to cut the deficit to make it 3-1. Despite a great effort by the Black Bears in the dying minutes, they were unable to complete the comeback and saw Rochester forward Owen King score on an empty net to make the score 4-1, a score that help up to be final. Motew made 29 saves in the loss.

Maryland hits the road for the next two weekends, visiting the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday, November 15th, and Saturday, November 16th. The following weekend the Black Bears take on the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday, November 22nd, and Saturday, November 23rd. The Black Bears return home on Friday, November 29th, to rematch the Johnstown Tomahawks. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

