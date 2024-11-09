Ice Wolves Continue Winning Streak With 4-3 Win Over Rhinos

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves extended their winning streak to four games after a 4-3 victory against the El Paso Rhinos Friday night, Nov. 8. The Rhinos got on the board first, 2:07, into the opening period as Ryder Many Grey Horses scored his second goal of the season. Ice Wolves captain, Bryce Johnson, would answer with his sixth goal of the season ten minutes later and tie the game up at one. Sloan Farmer would follow that up and give the Ice Wolves the lead with his third of the season with 2:59 remaining in the period. The Rhinos would come storming back and find an equalizer with 2:10 left in the first courtesy of Beckett Hinchsliff. The Rhinos would steal the lead on the powerplay with just 47 seconds left in the period as Duke Gentzler would score his fifth goal of the season. However, the Ice Wolves were not satisfied, specifically Bryce Johnson and he would tie the game at three goals apiece with his second of the game with just 10 seconds on the first period clock 3-3.

The second period surprisingly saw no goals for either side. The third period saw tensions boil over as Cade DeWolf would challenge Jace Erickson to a fight with 6:47 left in the game. Erickson would earn a one punch takedown and spark his team in the biggest way. With just 4:03 left in regulation Toivo Laaksonen would get a tip on the Max Matthews shot and the Ice Wolves led 4-3. The defense would hold strong as time would tick down and the Ice Wolves would earn the victory, as well as Gavin Schahn's third straight victory in the net.

The teams meet again Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00pm/MT for the final game of the weekend, the game will be available on NATV on the away audio.

