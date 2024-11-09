Devlin and Carlson Net One Each, Wolverines Unable to Secure Win

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines saw their first defeat on home ice tonight against the Minnesota Wilderness.

The NAHL's lead scorer and Wilderness rookie, Frantisek Netusil, started the game with an early two-minute goal.

Brock Devlin leveled the score in the 14th minute, bringing in his third goal of the season.

The Wilderness scored with just three seconds left in the first frame, then tallied one more three minutes into the second.

Toby Carlson gave the Wolverines hope with a breakaway goal in the 18th minute, reducing the Wilderness' lead to one.

It wasn't a minute later when the Wilderness bagged an empty netter finalizing the score at 4-2.

The two teams meet again tomorrow and Sunday as the Wolverines will attempt redemption.

Anchorage Hockey Heritage Night

The Anchorage Wolverines will honor the legendary Alaska Aces who called the Sullivan Arena home from 1995 until 2017 with the re-hanging of Keith Street, Dean Larson and Wes Goldie's banners.

