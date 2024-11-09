HOME GAME DAY: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Tonight is game two of three against the Minnesota Wilderness at the Sullivan Arena.
Last night, the Wolverines battled until the last minute, but were unable to outscore the Wilderness; leading to their first loss on the Sullivan's ice.
The single game didn't affect the Midwest Division standings, with both teams residing in the same position as they were before the puck dropped.
Tonight's game is sponsored by ConocoPhillips of Alaska, doors open at 6:00pm with a 7:30pm start. We will see you at the SULLY!
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Hat Tricks Drop Back-And-Forth Contest with New Hampshire - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- HOME GAME DAY: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Jackalopes Defeat Wranglers 5-2 on Military Night - Amarillo Wranglers
- Hat Tricks Defeated by Mountain Kings in Overtime - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Wings Win in Overtime in First Matchup vs. Austin of the Season - Aberdeen Wings
- Devlin and Carlson Net One Each, Wolverines Unable to Secure Win - Anchorage Wolverines
- Ice Wolves Continue Winning Streak With 4-3 Win Over Rhinos - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Power Play Struggles Continue in Bruins' Overtime Loss - Austin Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- HOME GAME DAY: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Devlin and Carlson Net One Each, Wolverines Unable to Secure Win
- Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Three Game Weekend
- Anchorage Wolverines Soar to Five Straight Wins, Stay Undefeated on Home Ice