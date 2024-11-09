HOME GAME DAY: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines

November 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Tonight is game two of three against the Minnesota Wilderness at the Sullivan Arena.

Last night, the Wolverines battled until the last minute, but were unable to outscore the Wilderness; leading to their first loss on the Sullivan's ice.

The single game didn't affect the Midwest Division standings, with both teams residing in the same position as they were before the puck dropped.

Tonight's game is sponsored by ConocoPhillips of Alaska, doors open at 6:00pm with a 7:30pm start. We will see you at the SULLY!

