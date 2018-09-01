Wilson's Late Blast Lifts Dogs to Series Win over St. Paul

St. Paul, Minn. - Kenny Wilson hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, and the Dogs stole the rubber match from the St. Paul Saints 7-5 in their final road game of 2018 Friday night at CHS Field.

Wilson homered on a full count pitch from Saints closer Zack Jones with two outs in the top of the eighth. The long ball was Wilson's sixth of the year and capped the come-from-behind victory for Chicago.

Dogs right-hander Josh Goossen-Brown pitched seven innings in his 20th and final start of the year, and earned his seventh victory. Goossen-Brown allowed single St. Paul runs in each of his first five innings, but ultimately retired the final nine batters he faced to put himself in line for the victory.

Chicago scored first Friday on a Rubi Silva RBI single in the top of the first inning. The Dogs then scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to keep pace with St. Paul. Trailing by one run in the top of the eighth inning, Chicago finally posted the first crooked number of the night.

Joe Benson led the inning off with a single, Matt Dean later walked, and Wilson hit just the second home run of the year allowed by Jones to give Chicago their first lead since the opening inning.

With the Dogs in front again, Kaohi Downing and Taylor Grover pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, with Grover earning his 13th save of the year as a result. The pair has now combined to pitch 29 and two-thirds consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

St. Paul starter Eddie Medina lasted only five innings Friday night, allowing two earned runs. The St. Paul ace allowed seven earned runs over nine innings in his final two starts of the regular season, both against Chicago.

St. Paul committed four errors in the game, and eight overall in the three game series.

The win pushes the Dogs to 44-53 on the year and moves their final 2018 road record to 21-30. The Dogs finished the month of August 17-11, and their .607 winning percentage in the month was the third highest in the American Association.

Chicago will now head home for their final series of 2018 as the Dogs host the Lincoln Saltdogs for three games beginning Saturday at Impact Field.

Tickets to the series are available in line at the Impact Field Ticket Office, online at www.thechicagodogs.com/tickets/ or by calling (847) 636-5450.

