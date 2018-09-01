Saints Fall out of First with 5-2 Loss to Goldeyes

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints entered their final series of the 2018 regular season tied with the Gary SouthShore RailCats for the North Division lead. On Saturday, at CHS Field, in front of 7,523 the Winnipeg Goldeyes pounded out 15 hits, besting the Saints 5-2. The loss drops the Saints to 57-41 and they now sit 1.0 game back of Gary with two to play. If the Saints lose one of their final two games or the RailCats win one of their final two games, the Saints would be the number two seed in the division.

Saints starter Jake Matthys, whose last outing came against the Goldeyes and did not allow a runner to reach third, was tagged for four runs on a season-high 14 hits over 6.1 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Goldeyes scored first in the top of second inning. Blake Adams made it 1-0 with an RBI fielder's choice.

Two more came across in the third on a Tucker Nathans RBI double and then a two-out single by Josh McAdams to extend the lead to 3-0.

Despite the Goldeyes stranding 13 base runners, the Saints could not play catch up due to Brennan Bernardino. The Goldeyes starter went 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits.

The only run Bernardino surrendered came in the bottom of the third. With nobody out and runners on first and second, Max Murphy lined a double out to right-center. Trevor Sealey scored on the play, but the second runner, Joey Wong, was tagged out at home. The Saints would go on to leave the bases loaded.

Another run came in for the Goldeyes in the sixth on a fielder's choice by Reggie Abercrombie to make it 4-1.

The final Goldeyes score occurred in the eighth, after Abercrombie reached on a one-out walk. Trying to advance to third on a Josh Mazzola groundout, Abercrombie scored after first baseman Nathaniel Maggio threw it past third, making it 5-1.

Justin O'Conner made it 5-2 in the ninth with a solo home run off of reliever Jack Charleston. It was O'Conner's 17th home run of the season, tying him for most all-time by a Saints catcher in a single-season.

Kyle Barrett also made a little history when he reached safely on an infield single in the top of the fifth. It marked his 25th consecutive game with a hit, moving into sole possession of third all-time in franchise history. It is also now the longest hitting streak this season in the American Association, eclipsing teammate Dante Bichette Jr.'s 24-game streak.

The same two teams meet Sunday evening at CHS Field for game two of the three-game series at 5:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Trevor Foss (4-2, 3.00) to the mound against Goldeyes LHP Mitchell Lambson (8-6, 3.86). It is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers. The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and heard on Alt 93.3 FM.

