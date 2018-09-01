American Association Game Recaps

Wichita 4, Sioux City 2 - Box Score

With a 4-2 win against the Sioux City Explorers and the Kansas City T-Bones falling to Gary SouthShore earlier in the day, the Wichita Wingnuts sit just a game and a half back of the final playoff spot with two games to play.

CF Zach Nehrir hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the game's scoring. SS Leo Vargas (2-for-3) doubled in two more runs in the bottom of the second and DH Nick Rotola lifted a sac fly in the fourth to plate LF Tony Thomas. Those four runs proved to be more than enough to keep the Explorers at bay.

DH Dean Green (2-for-3) hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth and Sioux City's only other run came in the sixth when 3B Jose Sermo scored on an error.

3B Chase Simpson went 3-for-4 for the Winguts and 1B Dexture McCall went 3-for-3 for the Explorers.

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 2 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes racked up 15 hits and turned them into five runs in a 5-2 win against the St. Paul Saints.

Eight different Goldeyes recorded hits in the game and six of them had at least two. CF Reggie Abercrombie had a team-high three hits in four at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored. DH Grant Heyman, 2B Tucker Nathans, SS Andrew Sohn, 1B/RF Josh McAdams and C Tyler Baker each added a pair of hits.

For the Saints, C Justin O'Conner went 2-for-4 with his 17th home run of the year and RF Max Murphy added an RBI as well.

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux Falls 2 - Box Score

After four scoreless innings from both teams, the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks turned up the offense with nine runs in two innings to ultimately claim a 9-2 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

In the bottom of the fifth, C Quinn Irey singled home 1B Jake Vieth for the first run of the game. 2B Derrick Fox (2-for-4) scored on RF Tim Colwell's fielder's choice in the next at-bat, and, two batters later, CF Devan Ahart hit a three-run home run. The RedHawks were back at it in the sixth as SS Yhoxian Medina (3-for-3) tripled home DH Charlie Valerio and Vieth and then scored when Fox doubled in the next at-bat.

CF Jordan Smith provided both the Canaries' runs with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh.

Cleburne 9, Texas 1 - Box Score

With the help of SS Angel Rosa's big night, the Cleburne Railroaders turned eight hits into a 9-1 win against the Texas AirHogs.

Rosa homered twice, giving him 16 for 2018, and racked up five RBIs. Rosa hit a two-run shot in the seventh and followed that with a three-run homer in the eighth. 2B Angelo Gumbs (2-for-3) kickstarted the home run part with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. C Michael Gulino was responsible for the Railroaders other two runs with a solo home run in the seventh and a sac fly in the eighth.

RF Stewart Ijames scored Texas' run in the top of the ninth as pinch hitter Cao Jie singled.

Gary SouthShore 9, Kansas City 1 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats won their fifth straight game and tied the franchise record for wins in a season with 58 as they topped the Kansas City T-Bones 9-1.

The RailCats got started right away as 3B Randy Santiesteban (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. 2B Cole Fabio (2-for-4) added an RBI single in the second before 3B/SS Mason Davis played the T-Bones' only run with a single in the top of the third. Fabio doubled in a run in the fourth and the RailCats exploded for five more in the sixth including another from Fabio.

CF K.C. Huth, SS Andy DeJesus (2-for-4) and Santiesteban - who homered again - all added RBIs as well.

The T-Bones had just five hits in the game and OF Keith Curcio had two of them.

Lincoln 0, Chicago 0 - Suspended (Rain)

Saturday's game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Chicago Dogs was suspended after an inning and after due to rain. The game will be completed tomorrow Sunday, Sept. 2, as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at Impact Field.

