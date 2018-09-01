AirHogs Slip in Opener vs. Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs fell in the opener of their three-game spit series with the Cleburne RailRoaders 9-1 Saturday night at The Depot. The series shifts to Grand Prairie for a Sunday matchup at 6:05 before wrapping in Cleburne Monday.

Angelo Gumbs took AirHogs starter Meng Xing (0-1) deep in the first for a two-run homer to open the scoring. Meng plus reliever Chen Zhonyang and Du Yonghui would combine for five straight innings of scoreless relief following the early two-run inning. Cleburne got to relief men Liu Xiangpeng and Austin Orvis for seven runs in the seventh and eighth to open a 9-0 lead.

Angel Rosa smacked two homers and finished the game with five RBIs to pace Cleburne. Michael Gulino added an inside-the-park home run to bring the RailRoaders total to four home runs in the game. Jesus Sanchez (2-3) picked up the win after striking out a season-high 12 in six innings of starting work.

The AirHogs got a late run from Stewart Ijames on an RBI base hit by pinch hitter Cao Jie in the ninth. The team managed just five hits for the game against Sanchez and relievers Will Mathis, Roman Gomez and Shawn Blackwell.

Texas (25-73) hosts Cleburne (31-66) Sunday. The game will be the final at home for Texas this season and it will be Fan Appreciation Night at the stadium. The 2018 campaign wraps Monday. First pitch at AirHogs Stadium is slated for 6:05 p.m. RHP Josh Hodges (4-6, 5.91 ERA) is expected to start for the RailRoaders. The AirHogs starter is TBA. A live stream of the game will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles wrap 2018 with Sunday and Monday games vs. Cleburne. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

