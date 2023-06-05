Willmar Completes Perfect Road Trip, Dominate Hot Tots 12-0

Everything went the way of the Stingers on Monday as they won all four games of their North Dakota road trip capped off with a 12-0 win over the Minot Hot Tots.

The scoring would start in the second inning for Willmar as Jonathan Lane would rope a double for the first run of the game and a grounder from Kristofer Hokenson would bring in one more to give the Stingers the early 2-0 lead.

Willmar would keep the action going in the fourth for one of its biggest innings of the season.

In an inning where the Stingers would pick up six hits, nine runs came across to score as the lead would move to 11-0.

Keeping the Stingers in the lead was MinnWest Technology Player of the Game Mitch Gutknecht who in his summer debut would pitch six shutout innings.

Gutknecht struck out nine batters in the effort while only allowing three hits.

Once Gutknecht came out of the game, the Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Alex Clemons would shut the game down through the final three innings.

Clemons didn't allow a single baserunner during his day and picked up three strikeouts.

Scott Anderson would hit a sac-fly in the seventh inning for the final run but the game was long over before that as the Stingers would complete a perfect North Dakota road trip.

Next up for the Stingers is a trip back to Willmar as they start a three-game homestand which starts with a two-game set against the St. Cloud Rox.

