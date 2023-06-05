Poor Offensive Performance Results in Series Split

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Madison was shut out through the first seven innings of Monday night's game at Wisconsin Rapids in the 9-1 defeat.

The Mallards were unable to muster anything against Rafters' starter Jacob Rosencranz in his three perfect innings. Wisconsin Rapids scooped up their first run in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Chris Conniff was hit by a Ryan Stefiuk breaking ball to put the first runner on base for Wisconsin Rapids. A single hit by Shane Taylor resulted in the ball being thrown around the infield on the first of two Mallards' errors on the day, scoring Conniff from first.

Later in the 4th, Jack Busseer singled to leadoff the frame and was followed by a Matt Olive walk. After Stefiuk put away the next two batters, Kyle Carlson floated a blooper into centerfield which fell in front of Isaiah Jackson, who got his foot caught in a divot in the outfield grass which led to both runs scoring.

The Rafters would add three more in the bottom of the 5th inning against reliever Chad McCann. Five of the first six batters reached base and was capped by a two-run single smacked by Conniff.

It took Madison until the top of the 7th to scratch the scoreboard. Canyon Brown led off the half-inning with a walk and came around to score on a double off the bat of Mikey Kluska.

Wisconsin Rapids broke the game wide open in the bottom of the 7th against Hank Weiss and Trent Simmons. After a shutout inning out of the pen from Weiss, the 7th inning was a different story with three runs scored on three hits and the second Madison error. The Mallards would only put one more baserunner on the basepaths after the 7th on a hit-by-pitch. Overall, Madison struck out 10 times, secured only two hits, and walked just three times.

Following the series split with the Rafters, the Mallards get set to open a home-and-home series with the Kenosha Kingfish, beginning with the final game of their six-game road trip at Simmons Field. First pitch for the Mallards at Kenosha is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

