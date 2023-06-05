Rockers Return to Lakeshore Looking to Break Losing Streak

June 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Mequon, Wis. - Green Bay will head back to Lakeshore for the second straight game to face off against the Chinooks. This will be the second time the two teams have met this year.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rockers lost their third straight game, dropping the matchup 6-5. Lakeshore was able to get out to an early five-run lead through the first three innings, with four of those runs coming in the third inning. Green Bay would begin a late rally, however, having a four-run inning of their own in the eighth. This was largely due to the bat of catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) who had three RBIs in the inning. Even after getting one more run in the top of the ninth, it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

Drawing the start on the mound was Chris Naronis (Queens) who struggled in this appearance, allowing five earned runs. He would be relieved by Tatsuya Uemoto (LIU-Brooklyn) who pitched most of the game for the Rockers as he tossed 3.1 innings and only allowed one run.

Green Bay's 4-3 record leaves them in a three-way tie for second in the Great Lakes West Division. Lakeshore and Madison also hold 4-3 records, with Lakeshore winning their previous three games. The Wausau Woodchucks now have a two-game lead for first place.

Making his season debut for the Rockers in Monday night's matchup will be Jackson Murphy (Roanoke). The sophomore pitched the second most innings for the Maroons this past season. Across 54.1 innings, Murphy had 56 strikeouts and just 11 walks. This appearance will be the right-hander's first taste of Northwoods League action.

Pitching for the Chinooks will be Cody Bahl (Drury). In his one appearance this season, we earned the win and struck out six batters while only allowing one run.

First pitch at Kapco Park in Mequon will be at 6:35 p.m. where the Green Bay offense will look to get hot once again at the plate and break their losing streak of three games.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.