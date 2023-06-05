Battle Jacks Drop Game 1 to Kingfish 4-2

Battle Creek, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish and Battle Creek Battle Jacks faced off for some Sunday night baseball. The visiting Kingfish, who traveled across the lake, came out victorious, 4-2.

The matchup was anticipated to be low scoring, with both aces taking the mound in Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose University) for Kenosha and Kameron Haviland (Benedictine University at Mesa) for Battle Creek. The Battle Jacks continued the trend of scoring first in the ballgame. First basemen Dave Alleva (West Chester University) drove in Payton Mazzola (Lansing Community College) in the 1st inning, giving Battle Creek an early, 1-0, lead.

The Kingfish would respond with a pair of runs in the 4th. Tucker Zdunich (Reinhardt University) clobbered a home run to center field. In addition, Reagan Buford (University of Mississippi) displayed efficient baserunning off an error, which advanced Buford to third base and eventually earned Burford a score and an earned run.

Alleva continued the production by scoring a momentous inside-the-park home run in the 4th inning, the highlight of the Battle Jack's offense. Unfortunately for the home team, Battle Creek could not get the bats going late in the game when they needed it. Kenosha would rally late to take the victory, 4-2, and end their two-game losing streak with runs scored in both the 8th and 9th.

The Battle Jacks (1-6) will extend the losing streak to six games with the motivation to even the series on Monday night against the Kingfish (3-4).

