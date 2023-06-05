MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough to Overcome Rox
June 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The Rox showed why they are one of the top teams in the Northwoods League as they responded to last night's shutout. Jake Riding took the mound for the MoonDogs giving them 3 innings of work. Riding caught himself in a little trouble each inning but was able to take control getting by with one unearned run scoring early in the first.
Kip Fougerousse made short work of the Rox lead in the first with a fourth pitch leadoff home run over the 343 sign in deep right field. The Dogs continued to apply pressure on the Rox stranding runners in each of the inning leading into the seventh.
Kyler Heyne started the seventh and only inning for the Dogs. Heyne's debut was not how he wanted it to start giving up three runs on two hits and walking two. Heyne was not only to be blamed for the outbreak inning for Rox as the defense had multiple miss ques.
The Dogs attempted to make a comeback during the ninth down three. Ty Rummsey and Fougerousse had single to allow the tying run to reach the plate in Mason Landers. The Rox made a quick pitching change to Brandon Janke to shut down the MoonDogs rally. Landers launched a single to left field scoring Rumsey and advancing Fougerousse. Joe Hauser was next up to the plate and took the pitcher the extra mile before being taken down swinging. The Dogs final out came down to Brendan Hord who showed the power he has stored up but ended up coming up short as the left fielder Ben Vujovich traked the ball down crushing the Dogs rally.
The MoonDogs look to take advantage of a Larks team who is traveling in for tomorrow's game after a tough loss to the Huskies.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2023
- Chinooks Drop Final Game of Homestand - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Express Have Late Game Push, Lose by One - Eau Claire Express
- MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough to Overcome Rox - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Run Away with Game Two in Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Fischer Strikes out Seven While Pit Spitters Score Seven - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Willmar Completes Perfect Road Trip, Dominate Hot Tots 12-0 - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Back in Win Column Due to Late Comeback over the Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Rafters Dominate Mallards - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Poor Offensive Performance Results in Series Split - Madison Mallards
- Fond du Lac Snaps Wausau's Win Streak at Seven - Wausau Woodchucks
- Hallquist's Home Run Gives Huskies a Huge Win - Duluth Huskies
- Growlers Fall to Rivets at Home - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Return to Lakeshore Looking to Break Losing Streak - Green Bay Rockers
- Battle Jacks Drop Game 1 to Kingfish 4-2 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.