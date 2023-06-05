MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough to Overcome Rox

The Rox showed why they are one of the top teams in the Northwoods League as they responded to last night's shutout. Jake Riding took the mound for the MoonDogs giving them 3 innings of work. Riding caught himself in a little trouble each inning but was able to take control getting by with one unearned run scoring early in the first.

Kip Fougerousse made short work of the Rox lead in the first with a fourth pitch leadoff home run over the 343 sign in deep right field. The Dogs continued to apply pressure on the Rox stranding runners in each of the inning leading into the seventh.

Kyler Heyne started the seventh and only inning for the Dogs. Heyne's debut was not how he wanted it to start giving up three runs on two hits and walking two. Heyne was not only to be blamed for the outbreak inning for Rox as the defense had multiple miss ques.

The Dogs attempted to make a comeback during the ninth down three. Ty Rummsey and Fougerousse had single to allow the tying run to reach the plate in Mason Landers. The Rox made a quick pitching change to Brandon Janke to shut down the MoonDogs rally. Landers launched a single to left field scoring Rumsey and advancing Fougerousse. Joe Hauser was next up to the plate and took the pitcher the extra mile before being taken down swinging. The Dogs final out came down to Brendan Hord who showed the power he has stored up but ended up coming up short as the left fielder Ben Vujovich traked the ball down crushing the Dogs rally.

The MoonDogs look to take advantage of a Larks team who is traveling in for tomorrow's game after a tough loss to the Huskies.

