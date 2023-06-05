Rox Run Away with Game Two in Mankato

June 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Kyle Jackson and Nick Studdard of the St. Cloud Rox share a laugh

(St. Cloud Rox) Kyle Jackson and Nick Studdard of the St. Cloud Rox share a laugh(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-2) defeated the Mankato Moondogs (4-4) by a score of 5-3 Monday, June 6th. The Rox position themselves at the top of the Great Plains Western Division in the Northwoods League. Mankato slips into fourth in the division.

Ryan Chmielewski (Southwest State) earned the nod for the Rox on the mound Monday night. Chmielewski totaled six strikeouts over 5.0 innings pitched, allowing only one earned run to come in! Chmielewski moves to 1-0 on the season with this win.

Ben Vujovich (St. Thomas) started the hitting with a single in the 1st inning, remaining consistent with a 2-3 day at the dish. He also drew three walks. Rox hitters compiled a total of 11 walks in the afternoon - the season's second highest total. Matt Goetzmann (Omaha) followed his lead with a sacrifice fly for the first RBI of the night.

Jacob Burcham (Tarleton State) took over in relief after Chmielewski's work, keeping MoonDogs' hitters at bay with four strikeouts, allowing two runs to come in over 3.1 innings pitched. Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) endorsed two runners in the 9th, earning the Rox first save of the season, striking out one over his 0.2 innings pitched to close the Rox victory.

Weber Neels (Minnesota) produced an RBI with his two-hit day. Kyle Jackson (Kent State) represented two of the Rox runs today, finishing 2-5 at the dish as well. Ripken Reese shined the most in just his second game with St. Cloud, producing an RBI with a 3-4 day, including an RBI double in the 6th inning!

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards All Star of the game is Ripken Reese!

The Rox return to the Rock Pile Thursday, June 8th, for a 7:05 pm first pitch against the Waterloo Bucks. There will be a poster schedule giveaway for the contest, presented by our partners, McDonald's meats and Rengel Printing Co. !

Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2023

