Hallquist's Home Run Gives Huskies a Huge Win

The Duluth Huskies were on the verge of dropping to 0-4 against the Bismarck Larks this season until Michael Hallquist saved the day.

Hallquist came up to bat as the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 8th inning and sent a huge home run to the opposite field to give the Huskies a big-time win. Hallquist now has two home runs during this homestand.

The Huskies and Larks started the affair trading offensive blows, each putting up 5 runs in the first 2 innings. Lucas Kelly had two RBI hits in each of the first two innings to keep it even with Bismarck. Huskies' starting pitcher Alex Potter settled down after a slow start and was able to finish his outing strong, completing 5 innings. Caleb Hollis came in and got out of multiple jams to keep the Huskies down 1 run.

Austin Humphries came in the game in the 7th inning and got two big outs in his Huskies debut. The lefty out of Arizona State is expected to make a huge impact for Duluth's pitching staff this summer.

After Hallquist's home run, Eli Sundquist closed the door in the 9th inning for his second save of the season.

The Huskies finish this homestand 3-1 and sit at 3-3 on the season. They will play 4 games in Canada against the Thunder Bay Border Cats before coming back home on Saturday to face the La Crosse Loggers.

