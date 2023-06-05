Fischer Strikes out Seven While Pit Spitters Score Seven

Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win the second game of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits tonight, winning 7-2. The team returns to Turtle Creek Stadium tomorrow night to face off against the Kalamazoo at 7:05 p.m.

Pit Spitters fired. Off offensively early into the game after a slow start last night in Kokomo. Carson Fischer threw six and two thirds' innings striking out seven, recording his first win with the Pit Spitters. Parker Brosius was tonight's player of the game going 3-4, scoring two runs, a double, walk, and an RBI.

After scoring only one run in the last seven innings of last night's loss to the Jackrabbits, the offense found its groove in the top of the second inning by jumping out to an early 2-0 after a couple of wild pitches from Justin Drury. In the top of the third inning, Blake Bean led the offense with a single to left field, advancing to third after two stolen bags in back-to-back pitches. A follow up single from Glenn Miller to the Jackrabbits shortstop allowed Bean to score from third extending their lead to 3-0. Miller then stole second, allowing him to come around to score on a Parker Brosius single to left field making it 4-0. Bean led off the top of the fifth inning with a walk, and after a couple of bad defensive plays made by the Jackrabbits, Bean found himself on third with one out. Kyle Hayes then hit a sacrifice fly bringing in Bean to make the score 5-0. With two on and two out in the inning, Tyler Minnick doubled down the left field line bringing in Parker Brosius and Miller giving the Pit Spitters a 7-0 lead. Carson Fischer was shutting down the Jackrabbits offense until a homerun from Kolbe Aven making the score 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Jackrabbits got one more in the bottom of the seventh on a Joey Cicini sacrifice fly to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 7-2.

The Pit Spitters win game two of the series, pushing their record to 6-2 in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Carson Fischer picks up his first win of the season. The Pit Spitters scored seven runs, on eight hits, stealing eight bags, and walking six times.

