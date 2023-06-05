Fond du Lac Snaps Wausau's Win Streak at Seven

WAUSAU, Wis. - Despite the start of a dramatic comeback by Wausau, they fell to Fond du Lac Monday night at Athletic Park, 7-6.

Wausau (6-2) allowed three runs in the first inning but was able to gain momentum in the bottom of the second, scoring one run. They also scored in the third inning off of a single to left field from Mike Adair (Dayton).

In the bottom of the eighth inning Wausau looked to complete a comeback, scoring four runs and tieing the game 6-6. Fond du Lac was able to plate a run in the top of the ninth to bring the score to 7-6.

The Dock Spiders (2-6) walked Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Chucks were unable to drive in any more runs, ending the series with Fond du Lac with a split.

Key Moments:

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) was the first to score for the Woodchucks this evening. He hit a single in the bottom of the second and ran home off a sacrifice fly from Travis Lutz (Bradley). He also went 2 for 2 and walked once.

First baseman Davis Newman (Georgia Highlands) scored for Wausau off Adair's single for an earned run and was 1 for 3 tonight.

Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) also had a decent hitting day, going 3/3 with one run and was hit by pitch.

Wausau's bats came alive in the eighth inning with Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) entering the game as a pinch hitter and hitting a double to center field. This double allowed Berkland to score his second run of the night with Schroeder sliding in to tie the game on an error.

Up Next:

The Woodchucks head to Wisconsin Rapids for the first of two with the Rafters. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

