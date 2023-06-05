Rockers Back in Win Column Due to Late Comeback over the Chinooks

Green Bay Rockers catcher Carlos Hernandez steps up to the plate

Mequon, Wis.- The Rockers win a close game against the Lakeshore Chinooks, as Green Bay won 8-4 to split the two-game series.

This game was highlighted by a late game rally by Green Bay. After loading the bases, Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) laced a two-RBI single to give the Rockers a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning.

Starting on the mound for Green Bay was Jackson Murphy (Roanoke). This start was his first appearance for the Rockers this season and pitched a clean frame to begin his Northwoods League career.

After a scoreless first two innings, Lakeshore got the first hit of the game in the third inning and ended up loading the bases. They ended up striking first when Murphy issued a walk with the bases loaded. He would limit the damage to one, and the Chinooks were up 1-0 after three.

On the hill for Lakeshore was Cody Bahl (Drury), who held the Rockers hitless through four innings. He would not allow a hit until the top on the sixth inning when Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) would square up an infield single. His day would come to an end that same inning when four consecutive base runners reached base.

AJ Anzai (Chapman) relieved Murphy on the mound to begin his second outing on the mound this season. After allowing a leadoff single, he pitched a double play one batter later and struck out the next, leaving the frame scoreless.

The Rockers were able to get their first baserunner of the game when Kyle West (Charleston) reached on an error from the Lakeshore shortstop AJ Taylor (Dupage). He would not come around to score, and Lakeshore led through the first four and a half innings.

The Rockers were able to get on the board one inning later and take the lead. After Zukowski's single, second baseman Tommy Davis (Oklahoma Wesleyan) drove the ball over the left fielder's head for an RBI triple, tying the game at one a piece. One at-bat later, Davis would score on a wild pitch, and Green Bay took a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

Lakeshore would respond with two runs of their own off Anzai in the bottom half of the sixth off of a sac-fly and RBI single. Jett Thielke (Belmont) would relieve Anzai to end the inning with no earned runs allowed. Lakeshore led this contest 3-2 after six.

Green Bay threatened one inning later after loading the bases. However, Chinooks third baseman Josh Overbeek would end the inning with a big defensive play.

To lead off the eighth inning, Brady Miguel (CSU-Monterey Bay), West and Hernandez loaded the bases for the Rockers. First baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit an RBI-groundout to score Miguel, tying this ball game at three a piece. Lakeshore would get three outs before another run came across, and the score remained 3-3 headed into the bottom of the eighth.

Thielke's day would come to an end after striking out four batters over two innings of work. He was relieved by Tyler Horvath (Case Western) who would strikeout a batter. However, a runner would score a few batters later Horvath on a single to left field, and Lakeshore would take 4-3 lead.

The Rockers would rally in the ninth inning, as Zukowski, Miguel, would load the bases. Hernandez stepped into the box, and after fouling off multiple pitches, he hit a two-RBI single, giving the Rockers a 5-4 lead. Horvath would slam the door in the ninth inning, and the Rockers took this game by the same score.

Hernandez tallied his fifth RBI in the past two games with his heroic-ninth inning, bringing his season total to six.

The Rockers improve to 5-3 on the season and hold onto second place in the Great Lakes West division. Lakeshore falls to 4-4 with the loss.

Up next for the Rockers is their second home game of the season against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch at Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

