Chinooks Drop Final Game of Homestand

In the finale of their four-game homestand, the Lakeshore Chinooks (4-4) looked to remain undefeated in Mequon this season.

They were unable to hold onto that perfect record on Monday night, as the Green Bay Rockers (5-3) defeated them 5-4 at Moonlight Graham Field.

"Homestand in general was great," Lakeshore field manager Trevor Cho said. "Tonight, I just think that if you have Cody Bahl and Ryan Karst available, you just have to do things throughout the game to put yourself in a better position. That one stings a little bit, (but) now when we get that situation again, you just have to take advantage of it."

In the bottom of the third inning, the Chinooks struck first. AJ Taylor singled and advanced to second on a pass ball. Cody Kelly then reached first on a fielder's choice. Back-to-back walks allowed a run to score, putting Lakeshore up 1-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Green Bay responded in the top of the sixth inning. Cuyler Zukowski hit an infield single and scored all the way from first on a triple by Tommy Davis, tying the game up 1-1. A wild pitch allowed another run to score and in the blink of an eye, the Rockers led 2-1.

Lakeshore didn't wait long to bounce back. In the bottom of the sixth, Daniel Pacella opened things up with a leadoff single. Logan Gregorio doubled to put runners on second and third, and Sam Meidenbauer hit a pinch-hit RBI sac fly to tie the game up 2-2. Drew Townsend then hit a two-out RBI single, giving Lakeshore the lead at 3-2.

In the top of the eighth, the Rockers threatened once more. Connor Krauseneck, Lakeshore's reliever, walked two batters and gave up a single to load up the bases with no outs. Green Bay then ended up scoringon a fielder's choice, making the score 3-3.

However, Lakeshore's offense did not let up in the bottom half of the eighth. It started with a one-out walk by Gregorio, and Townsend drew a two-out walk shortly after. Taylor then hit a single that dropped into shallow left field to put the Chinooks up 4-3.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Green Bay's Carlos Hernandez hit a single that scored two runs, putting the Rockers ahead 5-4.

The Chinooks attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, but would fall short.

Lakeshore's starting pitcher, Cody Bahl, carried over the momentum from his first start in this matchup. He pitched 5.2 innings, striking out six, allowing three hits, one walk and two earned runs. He gave up his first hit in the sixth inning.

"He's the man," Cho said. "It was a big deal for me to get Cody. I've been blessed to be around some awesome coaches. One of my favorites is Paul Evans, and he coaches Cody at Drury. It's awesome for me having him here with that relationship that I had with him."

Lakeshore will travel to Kokomo, Indiana tomorrow to take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits (4-4) at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CST.

"Sometimes in the Northwoods, you can't just get out of bed, sometimes you just have to crawl out," Cho said. "One thing I've been telling the guys is that the game is going to test you a lot this summer. We're going to get tested more now than we have all year. (I) just want to get guys out there that are embracing that and go from there."

