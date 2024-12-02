Willis Named to U.S. National Junior Team's Preliminary Roster
December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Colorado Springs, Colo. - Spirit forward Joey Willis will attend USA Hockey's World Junior Selection camp, USA Hockey announced Monday afternoon. The Elmhurst, Ill. native was a part of Team USA's Summer Showcase roster this past August.
Willis currently sits third on the Spirit in scoring through 23 games this season (16G-16A-32P). Fresh off a string of three hat tricks in five games, Willis was named the Cogeco OHL Player of the week for two weeks running.
On November 13th, Willis became the first player in Spirit history to record a five-goal game, doing so in a 7-5 come-from-behind victory in Flint. The Nashville Predators selected Willis in the 4th round, 111th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft. In 157 career OHL games in Saginaw, Willis has recorded 45 goals and 81 assists for 126 points. He helped the Spirit to their 2024 Memorial Cup Championship with two goals and two assists in the tournament, including a goal in the championship game.
Along with the rest of the preliminary roster, Willis will begin training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. on December 16th. The U.S. National Junior Team will send a final roster of 25 players to the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ont. from December 26th, 2024 - January 5th, 2025.
Willis joins fellow OHL representatives Carey Terrance (Erie), AJ Spellacy (Windsor), and Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie) among Team USA's preliminary picks.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- 67's Host Teddy Bear Toss Game December 8th - Ottawa 67's
- Montgomery and Medvedev Named OHL Top Performers of the Week - OHL
- Hillebrandt Returns to USA World Junior Roster - Barrie Colts
- Calum Ritchie Gets World Junior Camp Invite - Oshawa Generals
- Willis Named to U.S. National Junior Team's Preliminary Roster - Saginaw Spirit
- 30 CHL Players Invited to Canada's Junior Selection Camp - OHL
- 67's Captain Luca Pinelli Named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Selection Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Akey & Beaudoin Invited to National Junior Team Selection Camp - Barrie Colts
- Allen and Luchanko Invited to Canada's World Junior Selection Camp - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Spend a Day at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Willis Named to U.S. National Junior Team's Preliminary Roster
- Spirit Back in Win Column with 4-1 Victory over Sting
- Spirit Close Weekend with Sunday Trip to Sarnia
- Spirit Comeback Falls Short Against Brampton Saturday
- Spirit Comeback Falls Short Against Brampton Saturday