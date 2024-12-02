Allen and Luchanko Invited to Canada's World Junior Selection Camp

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Storm's Cam Allen and Jett Luchanko have been selected to attend Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. They will join President of Hockey Operations, Scott Walker, who will serve as a player development coach for Team Canada.

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Luchanko has amassed 104 points (30 goals, 74 assists) through 127 games in 3 seasons with the Storm. The Flyers selected the London, Ont., native 13th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, Luchanko won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in May. Contributing to Team Canada with 7 points in 7 games (2 goals, 5 assists), including an assist on the goal that gave Canada the lead late in the third period of the goal medal game.

The 3rd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Allen has amassed 93 points (26 goals, 67 assists) through 176 games in 4 seasons with the Storm. The Capitals selected the Toronto, Ont., native 136th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, Allen captained Team Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping Canada to a gold medal and tying for the tournament lead in assists. He also captained Team Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championship helping them to a bronze medal finish. The 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup was not the first time Allen donned the Maple Leaf. He was a part of Team Canada Black at the 2021 Capital City Challenge where they won gold. The tournament featured three national under-17 teams and Canada's National Women's Team.

The camp will include two games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on December 12th at 3:00pm and December 13th at 12:00pm at TD Place in advance of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with four games, which includes Canada taking on Finland at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:30pm. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will once again provide extensive coverage of the event, broadcasting all 29 tournament games and all three Team Canada pre-tournament games.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.