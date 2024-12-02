Hillebrandt Returns to USA World Junior Roster

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







USA Hockey has announced that goaltender Sam Hillebrandt has made the 2025 IIHF World Junior Roster.

Hillebrandt was a member of the 2024 IIHF World Junior roster that saw the USA win a gold medal in Sweden. In 19 games this season for the Colts, Hillebrandt boasts an 11-7-0-0 record with a .905 SAV% and 2.82 GAA. He is one of three goaltenders named to the roster.

Hillebrandt is one of ten returning members from last year's gold medal team and will head to Plymouth, MI for training camp on Dec. 16-17 at USA Hockey Arena. For more information, click here

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to congratulate Sam on this great accomplishment.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.