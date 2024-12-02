Montgomery and Medvedev Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Knights' Blake Montgomery Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Ottawa Senators prospect Blake Montgomery of the London Knights is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, four assists and eight points over three games played.

Montgomery played a key role in extending the Knights' current winning streak to 18 games last week, tallying a goal and an assist to earn third-star honors in Thursday's 6-0 win against the Peterborough Petes. On Friday, he added two goals and an assist to secure first-star honors in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Montgomery closed out the week with a goal and two assists in Sunday's dominant 10-3 road win against the Ottawa 67's.

A 19-year-old from Bowie, Maryland., Montgomery has recorded 10 points (5-5-10) over 10 games played this season. Montgomery was selected by London in the ninth round (176th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 195Ib. left-winger began the 2024-25 season with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. He was Ottawa's fourth round (117th overall) pick last summer.

Also given consideration for the award this week, Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires registered eight points (3-5-8) in three contests. Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie of the Oshawa Generals was also a standout, tallying seven assists over a pair of matchups.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Knights' Aleksei Medvedev Named OHL Goaltender & Rookie of the Week

London Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev is the OHL Rookie and Goaltender of the Week, playing to a 2-0 record including a shutout, along with a 1.50 goals-against average and .958 save percentage.

Registering his first career OHL shutout, Medvedev stopped all 31 shots that came his way on Thursday as the Knights blanked the Peterborough Petes 6-0. Medvedev returned between the pipes on Sunday, blocking 37 of the 40 shots he faced in a 10-3 road win over the Ottawa 67's.

The 17-year-old from St. Petersburg, Russia, has appeared in 15 games with the Knights this season, posting a 11-2-0-0 record, along with a 2.64 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 164Ib. netminder was selected by London in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Medvedev was recently listed as a C-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the Rookie of the Week award, Niagara IceDogs forward Braidy Wassilyn contributed a goal and three assists in three contests, while Dimian Zhilkin of the Saginaw Spirit registered a goal and two assists in three games played.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Also considered for the Goaltender of the Week award, Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires went 2-0 along with a 2.50 goals-against average and .930 save percentage, while Brayden Gillespie of the Guelph Storm played to a 1-0-1-0 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

