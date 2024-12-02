Akey & Beaudoin Invited to National Junior Team Selection Camp

December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Hockey Canada has announced that Beau Akey and Cole Beaudoin have been selected to participate in the National Junior Team Selection Camp.

The camp is set to begin on December 10th at TD Place in Ottawa ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Akey and Beaudoin are two of the 32 players who will be competing for a spot.

Akey, one of 10 defencemen at camp has made his mark on returning to the Colts lineup after missing most of last season to injury. In 22 games, he has registered 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) while leading the Colts with a +9 rating. Akey was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 56th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft. Akey has previously represented Canada in the 2021 Hockey Canada Capital City Challenge.

Beaudoin is among 18 forwards invited to camp. The Utah Hockey Club selected Beaudoin in the first-round 24th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. The third-year forward leads all Colts in points with 26 (11 goals, 15 assists) in 21 games. Beaudoin has previously represented Canada on the international stage thrice, winning a gold medal twice (Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 WJC).

For more information regarding Hockey Canada's camp, click here.

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to congratulate Beau and Cole on this great accomplishment.

The last Barrie Colt to represent Team Canada at the World Junior was Brandt Clarke 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.