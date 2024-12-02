Generals Sign Simon Wang

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals haves signed defenceman Simon Wang from the King Rebellion of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Wang is a six-foot six defenceman and has played 29 games so far this season for the Rebellion picking up 17 points including three goals and 14 assists.

The big mobile defenceman is eligible for the upcoming National Hockey League and has slowly been creeping up on many people's boards.

