Generals Sign Simon Wang
December 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals haves signed defenceman Simon Wang from the King Rebellion of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Wang is a six-foot six defenceman and has played 29 games so far this season for the Rebellion picking up 17 points including three goals and 14 assists.
The big mobile defenceman is eligible for the upcoming National Hockey League and has slowly been creeping up on many people's boards.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Generals Sign Simon Wang - Oshawa Generals
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 25 - December 1 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires' Spellacy Named to USA Hockey Preliminary Roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - Windsor Spitfires
- 67's Host Teddy Bear Toss Game December 8th - Ottawa 67's
- Montgomery and Medvedev Named OHL Top Performers of the Week - OHL
- Hillebrandt Returns to USA World Junior Roster - Barrie Colts
- Calum Ritchie Gets World Junior Camp Invite - Oshawa Generals
- Willis Named to U.S. National Junior Team's Preliminary Roster - Saginaw Spirit
- 30 CHL Players Invited to Canada's Junior Selection Camp - OHL
- 67's Captain Luca Pinelli Named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Selection Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Akey & Beaudoin Invited to National Junior Team Selection Camp - Barrie Colts
- Allen and Luchanko Invited to Canada's World Junior Selection Camp - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Spend a Day at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.